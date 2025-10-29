TCU has another much-changed roster for Jamie Dixon’s 10th season coaching his alma mater

TCU (16-16, 9-11 Big 12) Jamie Dixon goes into his 10th season coaching his alma mater, which has four NCAA…

TCU (16-16, 9-11 Big 12)

Jamie Dixon goes into his 10th season coaching his alma mater, which has four NCAA Tournament appearances in that span after only four in the 67 seasons before he returned to Fort Worth from Pittsburgh. The only returning starter is sophomore forward David Punch, but the roster turnover isn’t as drastic as it was going into last season after three consecutive NCAA appearances with only one player who had even started a game for the Frogs. Three other sophomores also played at least 11 minutes a game last season, and two had multiple starts.

Players to watch

Punch was one of five Big 12 freshmen last season with at least 6.0 points and 4.0 rebounds a game. Transfer point guard Brock Harding averaged 8.8 points and 5.3 assists for Iowa as a sophomore. TCU struggled after point guard Frankie Collins broke his foot early last season. Transfer guard Jayden Pierre averaged 12.3 points and 3.2 assists for Providence.

Departures and arrivals

TCU lost 73.1% of its scoring, including three players leaving for other schools: Ernest Udeh Jr. (Miami), Trazarien White (Vanderbilt) and Vasean Allette (UTSA). Along with Harding and Pierre, the Frogs added transfer guards Tanner Toolson (Utah Valley), Liutauras Lelevicius (Oregon State) and 6-10 center Vianney Salatchoum (Florida International). Xavier Edmonds, a 6-8 forward, averaged 19.2 points, 8.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists last season for Salt Lake Community College. The only incoming freshman is Kayden Edwards, a 6-2 guard from Texas state champion Duncanville High who could have an early impact.

Top games

The Frogs get an an early test against No. 7 Michigan on Nov. 14, in the fourth of five home games to start the season. Their first game away from home is Thanksgiving Day against third-ranked defending national champion Florida in Palm Springs, California, where they will play No. 24 Wisconsin or Providence the next day. After the Big 12 opener at home Jan. 3 against Baylor, TCU plays three consecutive ranked opponents, at No. 19 Kansas before hosting No. 13 Arizona and going to No. 8 BYU.

Facts and figures

Sophomore guard RJ Jones will go at least 595 days between games. He redshirted last season after transferring from Kansas State, where he played 28 games a freshman in 2023-24. … Four of TCU’s top nine recruits since 247Sports began tracking in 2000 are on the current roster: Edwards (No. 3), sophomore forward Micah Robinson (No. 4), sophomore guard Jace Posey (No. 7) and Punch (No. 9). … Dixon has the same five assistant coaches for the fifth year in a row.

