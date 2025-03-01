Robinson scores 26 as Delaware State downs Coppin State 83-79

Martaz Robinson's 26 points helped Delaware State defeat Coppin State 83-79 on Saturday.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Martaz Robinson's 26 points helped Delaware State defeat Coppin State 83-79 on Saturday.

Robinson added six steals for the Hornets (15-12, 7-5 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Robert Smith scored 20 points while going 8 of 18 (3 for 7 from 3-point range). Kaseem Watson went 6 of 11 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Eagles (5-22, 3-9) were led in scoring by Toby Nnadozie, who finished with 29 points, four assists and two steals. Julius Ellerbe added 16 points, 10 rebounds, six assists and two steals for Coppin State. Khali Horton also had 14 points.

These two teams both play Monday. Delaware State visits Morgan State and Coppin State hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore.

