Delaware State visits Morgan State following Akitoby’s 23-point game

Delaware State Hornets (15-12, 7-5 MEAC) at Morgan State Bears (12-16, 6-6 MEAC)

Baltimore; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Morgan State plays Delaware State after Daniel Akitoby scored 23 points in Morgan State’s 75-72 victory over the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks.

The Bears are 10-4 on their home court. Morgan State is 1-2 in one-possession games.

The Hornets are 7-5 against MEAC opponents. Delaware State has a 2-10 record against opponents over .500.

Morgan State makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.9 percentage points higher than Delaware State has allowed to its opponents (44.3%). Delaware State has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Morgan State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kameron Hobbs averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 15.7 points while shooting 34.5% from beyond the arc. Wynston Tabbs is averaging 15.1 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

Robert Smith is averaging 17.4 points and 3.1 assists for the Hornets. Martaz Robinson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 32.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Hornets: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 9.9 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.4 points.

