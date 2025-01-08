White’s 17 help Omaha knock off UMKC 77-58

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — JJ White’s 17 points helped Omaha defeat UMKC 77-58 on Wednesday night. White shot 6 for…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — JJ White’s 17 points helped Omaha defeat UMKC 77-58 on Wednesday night.

White shot 6 for 10 (3 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Mavericks (9-9, 3-0 Summit League). Lance Waddles shot 6 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to add 17 points. Kamryn Thomas had 14 points and finished 6 of 7 from the field.

Babacar Diallo led the Kangaroos (10-8, 2-1) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Jamar Brown added 12 points for UMKC. Jayson Petty had 12 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Kangaroos.

Omaha took the lead with 18:57 remaining in the first half and never looked back. The score was 33-25 at halftime, with Tony Osburn racking up 11 points. Omaha pulled away with a 13-0 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 18 points. They outscored UMKC by 11 points in the final half, as Waddles led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

Omaha’s next game is Saturday against South Dakota State at home, and UMKC visits North Dakota State on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.