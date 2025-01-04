Vasquez scores 27 off the bench, UAB downs Tulsa 83-51

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alejandro scored 27 points off of the bench to lead UAB over Tulsa 83-51 on Saturday.…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alejandro scored 27 points off of the bench to lead UAB over Tulsa 83-51 on Saturday.

Vasquez shot 10 of 20 from the field, including 4 for 9 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Blazers (8-7, 1-1 American Athletic Conference). Christian Coleman added 14 points while finishing 6 of 10 from the floor and had 13 rebounds. Ja’Borri McGhee had 12 points and shot 5 for 9, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Hurricane (6-9, 0-2) were led by Ian Smikle, who recorded 17 points, eight rebounds and three steals. Dwon Odom added nine points for Tulsa. Jesaiah McWright had seven points and two steals.

UAB took the lead with 15:14 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Vasquez led his team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 42-22 at the break. UAB extended its lead to 58-26 during the second half, fueled by a 14-2 scoring run. Vasquez scored a team-high 13 points in the second half.

