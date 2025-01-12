Ustby has 17 to lead No. 19 North Carolina women in 80-67 come-from-behind win over Boston College

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 17 points, 12 in a second-half rally, and No. 19 North Carolina…

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Alyssa Ustby scored 17 points, 12 in a second-half rally, and No. 19 North Carolina defeated Boston College 80-67 on Sunday.

After trailing by three points at halftime, North Carolina shot 59% in the third quarter and outscored the Eagles 23-12 with Utsby scoring eight points on 4-for-7 shooting. UNC put the game out of reach with an 11-1 run to open the fourth quarter.

Reniya Kelly scored 14 points and freshman Lanie Grant scored 12 off the bench for the Tar Heels (15-3, 3-2 ACC). Utsby had four rebounds and four assists to go with her 8-for-13 shooting. She made 6 of 9 in the second half.

T’yana Todd scored 18 points to lead four Eagles in double digits. Dontavia Waggoner had 15 points and reserves Savannah Samuel and Andrea Daley scored 12 and 10, respectively for Boston College (10-8, 1-4 ACC), which is now sitting on a four-game losing streak.

After eight turnovers and 36% shooting in the first quarter, Boston College trailed 21-16. The Eagles took the lead with an 11-3 run through the first four minutes of the second quarter. The Eagles shot 60%, scored 24 points and committed only two turnovers in the second quarter. They led 40-37 at halftime.

North Carolina leads the series 17-5, including 8-2 in Chapel Hill.

Both teams have road games on Thursday: North Carolina at SMU, and Boston College at Miami.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.