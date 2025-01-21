UAB secures 81-78 victory over UTSA

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 24 points in UAB’s 81-78 win against UTSA on Tuesday night. Lendeborg also…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Yaxel Lendeborg had 24 points in UAB’s 81-78 win against UTSA on Tuesday night.

Lendeborg also added 14 rebounds, seven assists, and three blocks for the Blazers (12-7, 5-1 American Athletic Conference). Christian Coleman added 14 points while going 5 of 14 and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line while they also had nine rebounds and four blocks. Efrem Johnson shot 5 for 12, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Primo Spears led the Roadrunners (8-10, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 27 points and eight assists. UTSA also got 21 points, seven rebounds and two blocks from Damari Monsanto. Marcus Millender also had 13 points.

UAB went into halftime leading UTSA 38-32. Lendeborg scored nine points in the half. Lendeborg’s 15-point second half helped UAB close out the three-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

