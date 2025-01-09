Speer scores 27, Marshall beats James Madison 80-78

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jalen Speer’s 27 points helped Marshall defeat James Madison 80-78 on Thursday night. Speer shot 9…

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jalen Speer’s 27 points helped Marshall defeat James Madison 80-78 on Thursday night.

Speer shot 9 for 13, including 7 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Thundering Herd (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt Conference). Mikal Dawson added 17 points while shooting 7 for 16, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc while he also had eight rebounds. Cade Gibbs shot 5 of 8 from the field, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line to finish with 17 points.

Mark Freeman finished with 31 points and seven rebounds for the Dukes (9-7, 2-2). Xavier Brown added 12 points and seven rebounds for James Madison. Elijah Hutchins-Everett also had 11 points and six rebounds.

