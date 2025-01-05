Rutgers star freshman Kiyomi McMiller misses game against No. 4 USC because of ‘coach’s decision’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers coach Coquese Washington offered few specifics on why star freshman guard Kiyomi McMiller wasn’t available…

PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rutgers coach Coquese Washington offered few specifics on why star freshman guard Kiyomi McMiller wasn’t available in the Scarlet Knights’ 92-42 loss to No. 4 USC on Sunday night.

The veteran coach said that she planned to keep things internal as far as what happened.

“I’m not going into specifics of it,” Washington said. “You know things happen in programs you have to make decisions and have to as a team and program live with the consequences of things that happened. Go out there today and we play and give our best effort. Come back tomorrow and regroup and get ready for Minnesota.”

McMiller posted on social media earlier in the day that the decision to hold her out was Washington’s. She apologized to her fans and thanked them for their support. She wasn’t on the bench Sunday night.

“For me coaching is not just about what happens on the court on game day, but how we impact these young women in our program from all aspects,” Washington said. “From their character to growth to womanhood. I see my role as a coach as being more than X’s and O’s and wins and losses.

“How am I impacting the young women in my care? That’s first and foremost. Decision making that goes into this program defining character and growing young people.”

McMiller is averaging 19.9 points a game this season to lead the team. She had a highlight reel play earlier in the season with a basket that went viral.

Without her, Rutgers suffered the worst loss in school history.

McMiller is one of the talented young players in women’s college basketball and was expected to go up against USC star JuJu Watkins. The Rutgers guard garnered back-to-back Big Ten freshman of the week honors earlier this season.

She was the first high school player to sign an NIL deal with the Jordan Brand.

“She’s a good player,” Watkins said. “Always excited to play against good players. A little disappointed she wasn’t on the floor.”

