Robinson scores 33, Mercer defeats UNC Greensboro 79-78

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Ahmad Robinson scored 33 points, including two free throws with seven seconds left, and Mercer rallied to beat UNC Greensboro 79-78 on Wednesday night.

Mercer trailed 67-54 with 7:30 left.

Robinson added five rebounds, six assists, and five steals for the Bears (10-10, 3-4 Southern Conference). Tyler Johnson scored 17 points while shooting 7 for 15, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc and added seven rebounds. Marcus Overstreet shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 13 points.

The Spartans (12-8, 5-2) were led by Ronald Polite, who posted 20 points, eight rebounds and five assists. Demetrius Davis added 11 points and 10 rebounds, and Joryam Saizonou had 11 points.

Both teams play Saturday. Mercer hosts Furman and UNC Greensboro plays VMI on the road.

