Pope scores 28, Texas State downs Southern Miss 85-82 in OT

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Tylan Pope had 28 points in Texas State’s 85-82 overtime win over Southern Miss on Saturday night.

Pope added 12 rebounds and five blocks for the Bobcats (11-8, 4-3 Sun Belt Conference). Coleton Benson shot 7 of 17 from the field, including 5 for 10 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to add 23 points. Austin Green shot 4 of 7 from the field and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 10 points.

The Golden Eagles (8-11, 3-4) were led by Denijay Harris, who recorded 18 points, 14 rebounds and three blocks. Neftali Alvarez added 17 points, four assists and two steals for Southern Miss. Cobie Montgomery also had 16 points.

The Bobcats’ Dylan Dawson blocked a shot with three seconds left to preserve a 77-all tie and send the game to overtime. Benson’s 3-pointer with 1:27 left in overtime proved to be the game’s final points.

