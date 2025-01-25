Pelote scores 24, including game-winner in OT, as Western Carolina’s tops The Citadel 80-78

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bernard Pelote had 24 points and knocked down the go-ahead jumper in overtime as Western Carolina…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Bernard Pelote had 24 points and knocked down the go-ahead jumper in overtime as Western Carolina edged The Citadel 80-78 on Saturday.

Pelote had nine rebounds and three blocks for the Catamounts (6-13, 2-6 Southern Conference). Marcus Kell scored 19 points while shooting 5 for 10 (4 for 7 from 3-point range) and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Cord Stansberry shot 3 for 14 (0 for 5 from 3-point range) and 9 of 9 from the free-throw line to finish with 15 points.

The Bulldogs (5-14, 0-8) were led by Brody Fox, who recorded 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Christian Moore added 18 points and eight rebounds for Citadel. Cameron Glover also had 16 points. The loss was the Bulldogs’ 11th in a row.

Both teams next play Wednesday. Western Carolina hosts Chattanooga and Citadel goes on the road to play Mercer.

