Northeastern knocks off Delaware 80-77

Northeastern knocks off Delaware 80-77

The Associated Press

January 2, 2025, 9:37 PM

BOSTON (AP) — Rashad King had 27 points in Northeastern’s 80-77 win over Delaware on Thursday night.

King also had eight rebounds, three steals, and three blocks for the Huskies (9-5, 1-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Masai Troutman shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line to add 19 points. JB Frankel shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

John Camden led the Fightin’ Blue Hens (7-7, 0-1) in scoring, finishing with 21 points and eight rebounds. Niels Lane and Izaiah Pasha each put up 14 points.

Northeastern went into halftime ahead of Delaware 44-34. King scored 14 points in the half. King led the way with 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

