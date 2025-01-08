Minessale and St. Thomas defeat South Dakota State 73-72

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 17 points and Drake Dobbs secured the victory with a free throw…

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Nolan Minessale scored 17 points and Drake Dobbs secured the victory with a free throw with 13 seconds left as St. Thomas took down South Dakota State 73-72 on Wednesday night.

Minessale shot 7 for 12, including 1 for 4 from beyond the arc for the Tommies (13-5, 3-0 Summit League). Dobbs scored 12 points and added five assists. Kendall Blue shot 3 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with 10 points.

The Jackrabbits (10-7, 1-1) were led by Kalen Garry, who recorded 19 points. Oscar Cluff added 13 points, 19 rebounds and seven assists for South Dakota State. Joe Sayler also had 12 points and four assists.

Minessale scored 12 points in the first half and St. Thomas went into halftime trailing 40-36. Dobbs scored a team-high 10 points for St. Thomas in the second half, including his game-winning shot in the final minute.

Both teams play again on Saturday. St. Thomas hosts South Dakota and South Dakota State travels to play Omaha.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

