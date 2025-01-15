Loyola Marymount hosts Stewart and Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (12-6, 4-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 1-4 WCC) Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Santa Clara Broncos (12-6, 4-1 WCC) at Loyola Marymount Lions (9-8, 1-4 WCC)

Los Angeles; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Santa Clara visits Loyola Marymount after Carlos Stewart scored 25 points in Santa Clara’s 77-54 win against the San Francisco Dons.

The Lions have gone 7-3 in home games. Loyola Marymount is ninth in the WCC with 30.1 points per game in the paint led by Caleb Stone-Carrawell averaging 5.3.

The Broncos have gone 4-1 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara ranks seventh in the WCC allowing 74.4 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Loyola Marymount is shooting 43.0% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 43.2% Santa Clara allows to opponents. Santa Clara scores 9.6 more points per game (80.9) than Loyola Marymount allows (71.3).

The Lions and Broncos face off Thursday for the first time in WCC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jevon Porter is averaging 13.7 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Lions.

Stewart is averaging 12.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Broncos.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 6-4, averaging 69.8 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 85.6 points, 36.2 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.4 points.

