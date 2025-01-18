LIU plays Saint Francis (PA), looks for 5th straight win

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-11, 2-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (8-11, 4-0 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (7-11, 2-2 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (8-11, 4-0 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sharks -5.5; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: LIU seeks to keep its four-game win streak going when the Sharks take on Saint Francis (PA).

The Sharks have gone 4-3 in home games. LIU is the leader in the NEC with 10.1 fast break points.

The Red Flash have gone 2-2 against NEC opponents. Saint Francis (PA) is fifth in the NEC scoring 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Bobby Rosenberger III averaging 5.7.

LIU’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.0 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA) has shot at a 46.6% rate from the field this season, 4.8 percentage points greater than the 41.8% shooting opponents of LIU have averaged.

The Sharks and Red Flash meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terell Strickland is averaging 8.6 points, 4.6 assists and 1.5 steals for the Sharks.

Valentino Pinedo is averaging 9.5 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 32.6 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.3 points per game.

Red Flash: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 31.4 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.