LeBron James applauds younger son Bryce’s hoops commitment to the University of Arizona

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James is applauding the decision made by his son, Bryce, to play basketball at the University of Arizona next season.

After James scored 38 points for the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night in the third highest-scoring performance by an NBA player after his 40th birthday, the top scorer in NBA history praised the college choice made Wednesday by his younger son.

“It was his decision to make, and he went where he felt comfortable,” LeBron said. “Coach (Tommy) Lloyd is a straight shooter. Gave him exactly what they believe (about) him, what they thought about him as a person, as a player. We’re happy to be part of the Bear Down community now.”

Bryce James is a four-star recruit at Sierra Canyon School in suburban Chatsworth. That’s the same private high school where his older brother, Bronny, played his senior season in 2022-23.

Bronny went on to play one year at Southern California before entering the draft, where the Lakers grabbed him in the second round. LeBron and Bronny became the first father and son to play together in the NBA in October.

LeBron, who turned 40 on Monday, muted his praise of Arizona only when it allowed him to take a jab at two of his former NBA teammates.

“Got some terrible friends in Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye that are alum there,” James said with a smirk. “So not too excited about that, but other than that, we’re excited to go be a part of the Tucson community.”

James, Jefferson and Frye were together on the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 championship team, winning the city’s only major professional sports title.

Bryce James also reportedly had a scholarship offer from Ohio State, and he took an unofficial visit last fall to the marquee school in his parents’ home state.

LeBron is a longtime fan of Ohio State athletics, and he has been avidly following the football team’s march into the College Football Playoff semifinals.

When a reporter mentioned the Buckeyes’ blowout victory over top-ranked Oregon in the Rose Bowl on Wednesday, James straight-facedly replied: “Ohio State did what? We did what?” before pulling on a Buckeyes cap with a smile.

