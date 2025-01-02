Live Radio
Kehoe scores 20, Navy takes down American 81-58

The Associated Press

January 2, 2025, 9:27 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Aidan Kehoe’s 20 points helped Navy defeat American 81-58 on Thursday night.

Kehoe added 11 rebounds for the Midshipmen (4-10, 1-0 Patriot League). Donovan Draper scored 17 points and added 11 rebounds and eight assists. Austin Benigni shot 6 of 12 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 16 points. The Midshipmen stopped a six-game slide with the win.

Colin Smalls finished with 18 points for the Eagles (6-8, 0-1). Matt Rogers added 12 points and eight rebounds for American. Greg Jones finished with nine points.

Navy took the lead with 18:25 left in the first half and did not give it up. Draper led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 42-29 at the break. Navy pulled away with an 8-0 run in the second half to extend a six-point lead to 14 points. They outscored American by 10 points in the final half, as Kehoe led the way with a team-high 10 second-half points.

Both teams next play Sunday. Navy hosts Lafayette and American squares off against Holy Cross at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

