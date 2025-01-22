Ian Martinez scores 23 to lead Utah State to 90-69 victory over Nevada

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 23 points to help Utah State defeat Nevada 90-69 on Wednesday night. Martinez…

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Ian Martinez scored 23 points to help Utah State defeat Nevada 90-69 on Wednesday night.

Martinez went 8 of 12 from the field (7 for 9 from 3-point range) for the Aggies (17-2, 7-1 Mountain West Conference). Aubin Gateretse added 16 points on 6-for-7 shooting and grabbed five rebounds. Dexter Akanno scored 15 on 5-for-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Nick Davidson led the Wolf Pack (11-8, 3-5) with 19 points. Kobe Sanders added 13 points and five assists. Tre Coleman finished with nine points and five assists.

Utah State took the lead with 10:47 left in the first half and did not give it up. Gateretse led the team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 47-38 at the break.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

