Hunter Sallis scores 30 points, Wake Forest pulls away in the final minutes to beat Stanford 80-67

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — Hunter Sallis scored 30 points, Wake Forest pulled away with about five minutes left and the Demon Deacons beat Stanford 80-67 on Wednesday night.

Tre’Von Spillers’ hook shot with 4:49 remaining stretched the Wake Forest lead to 66-63 and the Demon Deacons went on to finish with a 16-4 run.

Sallis was 12 of 17 from the floor and made each of the three Wake Forest 3-pointers for the game. Spillers scored 18 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. Cameron Hildreth made all 10 of his free-throw attempts and finished with 12 points for Wake Forest (13-4, 5-1 ACC).

Oziyah Sellers scored 16 points and Jaylen Blakes added 15 to lead Stanford (11-6, 3-3). Maxime Raynaud had 14 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Agarwal also scored 14 points.

Sellers and Blakes each scored 13 points to help Stanford build a 35-33 halftime advantage. The Cardinal had its last lead, 54-53, with 9:31 to play and stayed within four points until Spillers started the final run.

The Demon Deacons shot 12 of 32 (37.5%) in the first half but 17 of 26 (65%) in the second.

It was just the second meeting between the teams. Stanford won the previous game, a 72-66 win at the NCAA Tournament in Tucson, Arizona on March 16, 1997.

Wake Forest will look to extend a four-game win streak with a road game at Virginia Tech on Saturday.

Stanford plays at North Carolina on Saturday.

