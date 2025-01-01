Hand and Boston College host Miami (FL)

Miami Hurricanes (4-8, 0-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-5, 0-2 ACC) Boston; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Miami Hurricanes (4-8, 0-1 ACC) at Boston College Eagles (8-5, 0-2 ACC)

Boston; Wednesday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hurricanes -2.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Boston College hosts Miami (FL) after Donald Hand Jr. scored 29 points in Boston College’s 78-70 victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights.

The Eagles have gone 5-3 in home games. Boston College has a 3-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Hurricanes play their first true road game after going 4-8 to start the season. Miami (FL) averages 9.5 turnovers per game and is 2-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Boston College’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Miami (FL) allows. Miami (FL) has shot at a 48.6% clip from the field this season, 4.4 percentage points greater than the 44.2% shooting opponents of Boston College have averaged.

The Eagles and Hurricanes match up Wednesday for the first time in ACC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hand is scoring 15.3 points per game with 7.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Eagles.

Nijel Pack is scoring 13.9 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists for the Hurricanes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 6-4, averaging 73.1 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.7 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points per game.

Hurricanes: 2-8, averaging 74.3 points, 31.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.