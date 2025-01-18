Green, Thomas lead Rhode Island over Davidson, 92-90

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — David Green scored 22 points to lead Rhode Island and Sebastian Thomas knocked down the game-winning…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — David Green scored 22 points to lead Rhode Island and Sebastian Thomas knocked down the game-winning 3-pointer with one second left as the Rams beat Davidson 92-90 on Saturday.

Green shot 7 of 16 from the field, including 4 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Rams (14-4, 3-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). Thomas added 22 points while shooting 9 for 18, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc while they also had 10 assists. Jaden House went 8 of 11 from the field (2 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 19 points.

Reed Bailey finished with 30 points, nine rebounds and 11 assists for the Wildcats (12-6, 2-3). Bobby Durkin added 28 points and eight rebounds for Davidson. Mike Loughnane also had nine points and six rebounds.

Green scored 15 second-half points for Rhode Island.

These two teams both play Tuesday. Rhode Island hosts VCU and Davidson hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA).

