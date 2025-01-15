Edwards scores 22 as Duquesne takes down George Washington 73-65

Maximus Edwards scored 22 points off of the bench to help lead Duquesne past his former team, George Washington, 73-65 on Wednesday night.

Edwards also contributed four steals for the Dukes (8-9, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Tre Dinkins shot 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 6 from the line to add 12 points. Cam Crawford shot 4 for 10, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

The Revolutionaries (13-4, 2-2) were led by Rafael Castro, who recorded 27 points and 13 rebounds. Trey Autry added 10 points and three steals for George Washington. Gerald Drumgoole Jr. also recorded 10 points.

Duquesne took the lead with 11:17 to go in the first half and did not give it up. The score was 42-29 at halftime, with Edwards racking up 16 points. Duquesne was outscored by George Washington in the second half by five points, with Dinkins scoring a team-high eight points after intermission.

Both teams play on Saturday. Duquesne hosts Saint Bonaventure and George Washington travels to play George Mason.

