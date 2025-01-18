Dunn scores 20 in Buffalo’s 85-76 win against Western Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Dunn had 20 points in Buffalo’s 85-76 victory against Western Michigan on Saturday. Dunn had…

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (AP) — Tyson Dunn had 20 points in Buffalo’s 85-76 victory against Western Michigan on Saturday.

Dunn had nine rebounds, eight assists, and three steals for the Bulls (6-11, 1-4 Mid-American Conference). Ryan Sabol scored 11 points while going 3 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 9 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds and five assists. Noah Batchelor went 3 of 7 from the field (2 for 4 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points. The Bulls ended a seven-game losing streak with the win.

The Broncos (4-13, 1-4) were led by Chansey Willis Jr., who posted 21 points, five assists and six steals. Javaughn Hannah added 16 points, four assists and two steals for Western Michigan. Owen Lobsinger had nine points and 14 rebounds.

Buffalo took the lead with 19:14 to go in the first half and never looked back. The score was 53-39 at halftime, with Omar Migues-Hibeljic racking up eight points.

Both teams play on Tuesday. Buffalo hosts Akron and Western Michigan hosts Northern Illinois.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.