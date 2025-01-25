Duggan, Campbell beat Hofstra 69-67 in OT

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Colby Duggan scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and his go-ahead basket…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Colby Duggan scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half and his go-ahead basket with 1.2 seconds left in overtime gave Campbell 69-67 win over Hofstra on Saturday.

Duggan shot 7 of 15 and 8 for 10 from the line for the Fighting Camels (10-11, 5-3 Coastal Athletic Association). Nolan Dorsey added 22 points and Jasin Sinani scored 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

The Pride (11-10, 3-5) were led by Jean Aranguren, who recorded 14 points. Cruz Davis added 13 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for Hofstra. Michael Graham had 12 points and 21 rebounds.

Campbell entered halftime down 36-20. Sinani hit the game-tying 3-pointer with two seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

Both teams next play Thursday. Campbell hosts William & Mary and Hofstrasquares off against Elon on the road.

