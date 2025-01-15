Dillon scores 20 as Bradley defeats Indiana State 118-65

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Connor Dillon helped lead Bradley past Indiana State on Wednesday night with 20 points in a…

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Connor Dillon helped lead Bradley past Indiana State on Wednesday night with 20 points in a 118-65 win.

Dillon added five rebounds and five steals for the Braves (15-3, 6-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Jaquan Johnson scored 17 points and added three steals. Zek Montgomery shot 5 for 8 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 17 points.

The Sycamores (9-9, 3-4) were led by Samage Teel, who recorded 13 points. Indiana State also got nine points apiece from Aaron Gray and Jaden Daughtry.

Bradley took the lead with 16:20 remaining in the first half and did not give it up. Johnson scored 13 points in the first half to help put the Braves up 66-33 at the break. Bradley extended its lead to 85-46 during the second half, fueled by a 14-1 scoring run. Montgomery scored a team-high 10 points in the second half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

