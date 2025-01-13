Dillon Bailey scores 19 to help Wofford cruise to 81-62 victory over Furman

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dillon Bailey scored 19 points as Wofford beat Furman 81-62 on Monday night. Bailey added six…

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dillon Bailey scored 19 points as Wofford beat Furman 81-62 on Monday night.

Bailey added six rebounds for the Terriers (9-8, 3-1 Southern Conference). Corey Tripp added 16 points and six rebounds. Jackson Sivills scored 12.

Charles Johnston led the way for the Paladins (14-3, 2-2) with 14 points and seven rebounds. Nick Anderson added 12 points and three steals. Garrett Hien had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

