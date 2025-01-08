Dean scores 23 as South Carolina Upstate beats Presbyterian 77-67

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Mister Dean had 23 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 77-67 win against Presbyterian on Wednesday night.…

Dean added eight rebounds and four steals for the Spartans (5-12, 1-1 Big South Conference). Breylin Garcia added 12 points while shooting 6 of 9 from the field while he also had five rebounds. Chico Johnson shot 4 for 7, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Jamahri Harvey led the Blue Hose (8-10, 1-2) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Kobe Stewart added 16 points and three blocks. Jaylen Peterson finished with nine points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

The teams both play Saturday. South Carolina Upstate hosts Radford and Presbyterian hosts UNC Asheville.

