Dawson scores 21 points as Marshall beats Georgia Southern 81-69

The Associated Press

January 11, 2025, 6:22 PM

HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Mikal Dawson’s 21 points helped Marshall defeat Georgia Southern 81-69 on Saturday night.

Dawson shot 6 for 12 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line for the Thundering Herd (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference). Nate Martin added 18 points while shooting 6 of 7 from the field and 6 for 13 from the line while he also had 13 rebounds and four blocks. Dezayne Mingo had 17 points and shot 6 of 9 from the field and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line.

Nakavieon White led the way for the Eagles (8-9, 1-4) with 22 points and two blocks. Georgia Southern also got 14 points and two steals from Bradley Douglas. Dontae Horne finished with seven points and two steals.

Both teams next play Thursday. Marshall visits James Madison and Georgia Southern plays Coastal Carolina on the road.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

