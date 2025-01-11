Davidson and Nevada win 77-66 in OT against Fresno State

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 20 points and Tre Coleman added seven in overtime as Nevada beat Fresno…

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Nick Davidson scored 20 points and Tre Coleman added seven in overtime as Nevada beat Fresno State 77-66 on Saturday night.

Davidson also contributed 14 rebounds for the Wolf Pack (9-7, 1-4 Mountain West Conference). Kobe Sanders added 15 points while going 5 of 11 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line while he also had seven rebounds. Justin McBride went 6 of 13 from the field to finish with 12 points.

The Bulldogs (4-13, 0-6) were led in scoring by David Douglas Jr., who finished with 16 points. Alex Crawford added 13 points, four assists and two blocks for Fresno State. Zaon Collins finished with 13 points, four assists and three steals. The Bulldogs prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Crawford hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to force overtime tied at 64.

Davidson scored nine points in the first half for Nevada, who trailed 31-30 at halftime. Nevada outscored Fresno State by one point in the second half as the teams ended regulation tied 64-64. Coleman scored his seven the overtime points while going 2 of 4 from the field.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.