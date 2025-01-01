Cumber leads New Mexico against Nevada after 20-point game

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-8, 1-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (8-6, 1-0 MWC) Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST…

Nevada Wolf Pack (6-8, 1-0 MWC) at New Mexico Lobos (8-6, 1-0 MWC)

Albuquerque, New Mexico; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico faces Nevada after Viane Cumber scored 20 points in New Mexico’s 69-63 victory against the Air Force Falcons.

The Lobos have gone 7-4 at home. New Mexico averages 16.9 turnovers per game and is 4-2 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Wolf Pack are 1-0 in MWC play. Nevada is 4-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.

New Mexico averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 2.2 more made shots than the 5.4 per game Nevada allows. Nevada averages 66.8 points per game, 1.7 more than the 65.1 New Mexico allows.

The Lobos and Wolf Pack square off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Hargrove is averaging 8.1 points, 3.6 assists and 2.4 steals for the Lobos.

Victoria Davis averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolf Pack, scoring 10.7 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lobos: 6-4, averaging 70.8 points, 35.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points per game.

Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 66.8 points, 33.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.7 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

