Cornell beats Princeton 85-76

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Nazir Williams’ 28 points helped Cornell defeat Princeton 85-76 on Saturday. Williams had five rebounds for…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Nazir Williams’ 28 points helped Cornell defeat Princeton 85-76 on Saturday.

Williams had five rebounds for the Big Red (11-6, 3-1 Ivy League). Guy Ragland Jr. scored 22 points and added eight rebounds. AK Okereke shot 3 of 4 from the field and 8 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Caden Pierce led the Tigers (14-5, 3-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists. Blake Peters added 20 points for Princeton. Xaivian Lee also recorded 19 points and three steals. The Tigers ended a seven-game winning streak with the loss.

Both teams next play Friday. Cornell hosts Dartmouth and Princetonsquares off against Yale at home.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.