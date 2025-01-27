Coltie Young scores 27 to help UL Monroe end 10-game skid with 77-66 victory over South Alabama

MONROE, La. (AP) — Coltie Young had 27 points to help UL Monroe snap a 10-game losing streak with a…

MONROE, La. (AP) — Coltie Young had 27 points to help UL Monroe snap a 10-game losing streak with a 77-66 victory over South Alabama on Monday night.

Young also had seven rebounds for the Warhawks (5-17, 1-8 Sun Belt Conference). Makai Willis made all nine of his free throws and scored 17, adding seven rebounds and three blocks. Jalen Bolden made three 3-pointers and scored 12.

The Jaguars (14-7, 6-3) were led by Dylan Fasoyiro with 15 points. Myles Corey totaled 14 points and seven assist. John Broom scored 12.

