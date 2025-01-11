Collier’s 22, Boothby’s game-winner lead William & Mary past N.C. A&T, 81-78

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Collier led William & Mary with 22 points and Keller Boothby hit the game-winning 3-pointer…

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP) — Noah Collier led William & Mary with 22 points and Keller Boothby hit the game-winning 3-pointer with one second remaining as the Tribe beat N.C. A&T 81-78 on Saturday.

Collier also had six rebounds for the Tribe (10-7, 4-0 Coastal Athletic Association). Gabe Dorsey added 18 points and seven rebounds. Boothby had 12 points and shot 4 for 6 from beyond the arc.

The Aggies (4-14, 0-5) were led by Ryan Forrest, who posted 27 points, six rebounds and two blocks. Landon Glasper added 24 points and two steals for N.C. A&T. Camian Shell finished with 10 points, four assists and three steals.

William & Mary went into the half leading N.C. A&T 42-38. Collier scored 11 points in the half. Dorsey led William & Mary with 12 points in the second half.

