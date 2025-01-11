Colimerio’s 14 lead Queens over Austin Peay 67-60

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leo Colimerio had 14 points in Queens’ 67-60 victory against Austin Peay on Saturday night. Colimerio…

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leo Colimerio had 14 points in Queens’ 67-60 victory against Austin Peay on Saturday night.

Colimerio added seven rebounds for the Royals (11-6, 4-0 Atlantic Sun Conference). Kalib Mathews scored 13 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 4 for 5 from the line and added five rebounds. Jaxon Pollard had 12 points and shot 6 of 11 from the field.

Anton Brookshire led the way for the Governors (6-11, 1-3) with 17 points. Isaac Haney added 15 points and three steals for Austin Peay. LJ Thomas finished with nine points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Thursday. Queens visits Stetson and Austin Peayplays Eastern Kentucky at home.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

