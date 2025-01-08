Colgate defeats Lehigh 67-62

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Woodward scored 20 points as Colgate beat Lehigh 67-62 on Wednesday night. Woodward had 12…

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jeff Woodward scored 20 points as Colgate beat Lehigh 67-62 on Wednesday night.

Woodward had 12 rebounds for the Raiders (5-11, 2-1 Patriot League). Brady Cummins scored 13 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line. Parker Jones shot 4 for 11, including 2 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

The Mountain Hawks (6-8, 1-2) were led by Nasir Whitlock, who recorded 23 points. Lehigh also got 11 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals from Cam Gillus.

Jones scored nine points in the first half and Colgate went into halftime trailing 34-31.

Both teams play on Saturday. Colgate hosts Boston University and Lehigh hosts Army.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

