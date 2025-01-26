Coastal Carolina visits JMU after Barnes-Williams’ 22-point outing

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-5, 4-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (16-4, 8-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (13-5, 4-4 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (16-4, 8-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts Coastal Carolina after Ashanti Barnes-Williams scored 22 points in JMU’s 62-47 win against the Southern Miss Eagles.

The Dukes have gone 8-1 at home. JMU is third in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 62.1 points while holding opponents to 36.6% shooting.

The Chanticleers are 4-4 in Sun Belt play. Coastal Carolina ranks eighth in the Sun Belt shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

JMU averages 71.1 points, 7.1 more per game than the 64.0 Coastal Carolina gives up. Coastal Carolina averages 14.7 more points per game (76.8) than JMU allows to opponents (62.1).

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 5.1 points and 3.1 assists for the Dukes. Peyton McDaniel is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games.

Kristin Williams averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Chanticleers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 34.1% from beyond the arc. Savannah Brooks is shooting 40.7% and averaging 14.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 9-1, averaging 71.5 points, 40.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 8.8 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.6 points per game.

Chanticleers: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 34.5 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 10.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.