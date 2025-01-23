Clark scores 18, Merrimack beats Saint Peter’s 48-37

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Adam Clark’s 18 points helped Merrimack defeat Saint Peter’s 48-37 on Thursday night. Clark also…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Adam Clark’s 18 points helped Merrimack defeat Saint Peter’s 48-37 on Thursday night.

Clark also had five rebounds for the Warriors (10-9, 7-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

The Peacocks (7-9, 2-6) were led in scoring by Bryce Eaton and Marcus Randolph with eight points apiece.

Merrimack plays Saturday against Fairfield on the road, and Saint Peter’s visits Rider on Friday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

