Chicago State plays Fairleigh Dickinson on 10-game road slide

Chicago State Cougars (1-18, 1-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-3, 4-0 NEC) Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST…

Chicago State Cougars (1-18, 1-3 NEC) at Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-3, 4-0 NEC)

Teaneck, New Jersey; Monday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago State will aim to stop its 10-game road losing streak when the Cougars take on Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Knights have gone 8-0 at home. Fairleigh Dickinson is second in the NEC with 22.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Teneisia Brown averaging 5.9.

The Cougars are 1-3 in conference play. Chicago State is ninth in the NEC with 18.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Josie Hill averaging 4.1.

Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.8 points per game, 18.5 fewer points than the 85.3 Chicago State allows. Chicago State averages 57.9 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 59.8 Fairleigh Dickinson gives up to opponents.

The Knights and Cougars meet Monday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ava Renninger is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, while averaging 13.4 points.

Hill is shooting 50.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Cougars.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knights: 9-1, averaging 69.9 points, 33.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.3 points per game.

Cougars: 1-9, averaging 61.1 points, 29.3 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

