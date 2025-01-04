Live Radio
Charleston (SC) earns 77-69 victory against Towson

The Associated Press

January 4, 2025, 4:40 PM

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez’s 20 points helped Charleston defeat Towson 77-69 on Saturday.

Tavarez added seven rebounds for the Cougars (12-3, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). AJ Smith scored 20 points, shooting 6 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Ante Brzovic had 16 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Tyler Tejada led the Tigers (6-9, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Tomiwa Sulaiman added 15 points for Towson. Mekhi Lowery also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Charleston took the lead with 19:17 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-30 at halftime, with Tavarez racking up 13 points. Charleston turned a six-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 9-2 run to make it a 59-46 lead with 10:34 left in the half.

These two teams both play Thursday. Charleston visits Hofstra and Towson hosts Northeastern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

