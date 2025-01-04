Charleston (SC) earns 77-69 victory against Towson

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez’s 20 points helped Charleston defeat Towson 77-69 on Saturday. Tavarez added seven rebounds for…

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Deywilk Tavarez’s 20 points helped Charleston defeat Towson 77-69 on Saturday.

Tavarez added seven rebounds for the Cougars (12-3, 2-0 Coastal Athletic Association). AJ Smith scored 20 points, shooting 6 for 8 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line. Ante Brzovic had 16 points and shot 4 of 12 from the field and 8 of 8 from the free-throw line.

Tyler Tejada led the Tigers (6-9, 1-1) in scoring, finishing with 22 points. Tomiwa Sulaiman added 15 points for Towson. Mekhi Lowery also had 10 points and six rebounds.

Charleston took the lead with 19:17 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 39-30 at halftime, with Tavarez racking up 13 points. Charleston turned a six-point second-half lead into a 13-point advantage with a 9-2 run to make it a 59-46 lead with 10:34 left in the half.

These two teams both play Thursday. Charleston visits Hofstra and Towson hosts Northeastern.

