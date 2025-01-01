Anderson scores 20 as Furman downs Western Carolina 90-61

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Anderson had 20 points and Furman beat Western Carolina 90-61 on Wednesday for its sixth…

CULLOWHEE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Anderson had 20 points and Furman beat Western Carolina 90-61 on Wednesday for its sixth straight victory.

Anderson went 7 of 11 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Paladins (13-1, 1-0 Southern Conference). Charles Johnston scored 17 points and added seven rebounds. Eddrin Bronson shot 4 for 8 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 12 points.

The Catamounts (4-8, 0-1) were led by Bernard Pelote, who posted 17 points and 12 rebounds. Western Carolina also got 14 points and four assists from Brandon Morgan. Chevalier Emery also had 11 points.

Anderson led Furman with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 43-23 at the break. Furman pulled away with a 10-2 run in the second half to extend a 15-point lead to 23 points. Johnston led the way with a team-high 12 second-half points.

