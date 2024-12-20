Wilkinson scores 16 as Little Rock takes down SIU-Edwardsville 60-56

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Mwani Wilkinson had 16 points in Little Rock’s 60-56 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.…

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Mwani Wilkinson had 16 points in Little Rock’s 60-56 win over SIU-Edwardsville on Thursday night.

Wilkinson also had six rebounds for the Trojans (7-5, 1-0 Ohio Valley Conference). Isaiah Lewis scored 13 points and added five rebounds. Ante Beljan had 13 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 6 from the free-throw line.

Ray’Sean Taylor finished with 18 points and seven rebounds for the Cougars (7-5, 0-1). Brian Taylor II added 12 points and eight rebounds for SIU-Edwardsville. Ring Malith finished with seven points, six rebounds and two steals.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.