Watkins leads Florida State against Winthrop after 29-point showing

Winthrop Eagles (9-3) at Florida State Seminoles (8-3, 0-1 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Florida State…

Winthrop Eagles (9-3) at Florida State Seminoles (8-3, 0-1 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Winthrop after Jamir Watkins scored 29 points in Florida State’s 77-64 victory over the Tulane Green Wave.

The Seminoles are 4-1 in home games. Florida State is ninth in the ACC scoring 78.1 points while shooting 45.7% from the field.

The Eagles are 1-2 on the road. Winthrop averages 86.8 points while outscoring opponents by 15.3 points per game.

Florida State scores 78.1 points, 6.6 more per game than the 71.5 Winthrop allows. Winthrop has shot at a 46.6% clip from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 40.1% shooting opponents of Florida State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Watkins is averaging 18.7 points and 1.5 steals for the Seminoles.

Kasen Harrison is averaging 13.9 points and 3.2 assists for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 7-3, averaging 78.5 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 9.3 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Eagles: 7-3, averaging 83.4 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.