Thomas scores 19, San Francisco defeats Loyola Marymount 70-55

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas’ 19 points helped San Francisco defeat Loyola Marymount 70-55 on Saturday night in the…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Malik Thomas’ 19 points helped San Francisco defeat Loyola Marymount 70-55 on Saturday night in the West Coast Conference opener for both teams.

Thomas had seven rebounds for the Dons (11-3). Marcus Williams scored 16 points while shooting 6 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc. Junjie Wang went 4 of 11 from the field (2 for 8 from 3-point range) to finish with 10 points.

Jevon Porter led the way for the Lions (8-5) with 22 points. Loyola Marymount also got 10 points from Myron Amey Jr.. Alex Merkviladze also had nine points and six rebounds. The loss ended a five-game winning streak for the Lions.

A 10-0 run in the first half gave San Francisco an eight-point lead. The teams entered the break with San Francisco ahead 31-25, while Wang led the Dons with 10 points. San Francisco took the lead for what would be the final time on Thomas’ 3-pointer with 15:45 remaining in the second half. His team would outscore Loyola Marymount by nine points in the final half.

Both teams next play Monday. San Francisco hosts Santa Clara and Loyola Marymount goes on the road to play Washington State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.