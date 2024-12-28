Tarleton State Texans play the Texas Southern Tigers on 3-game win streak

Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) at Tarleton State Texans (8-6) Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State will…

Texas Southern Tigers (1-9) at Tarleton State Texans (8-6)

Stephenville, Texas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tarleton State will attempt to continue its three-game win streak with a victory over Texas Southern.

The Texans are 5-1 on their home court. Tarleton State scores 59.1 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Tigers are 0-7 on the road. Texas Southern ranks seventh in the SWAC with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jaida Belton averaging 4.7.

Tarleton State averages 59.1 points per game, 21.4 fewer points than the 80.5 Texas Southern gives up. Texas Southern’s 34.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.0 percentage points lower than Tarleton State has given up to its opponents (36.1%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Faith Acker is averaging 9.1 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Texans.

Courtlyn Loudermill is averaging 14 points for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

