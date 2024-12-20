Stephen F. Austin secures 82-56 win over Texas Wesleyan

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 21 points as SFA beat Texas Wesleyan 82-56 on Friday night. Thompson also…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Keon Thompson scored 21 points as SFA beat Texas Wesleyan 82-56 on Friday night.

Thompson also added six rebounds and four steals for the ‘Jacks (6-6, 0-2 Southland Conference). Thierno Sylla scored 17 points and added seven rebounds and three steals. Kyle Hayman shot 5 for 13, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Rams were led by Montez Young Jr., who recorded 10 points, three steals and two blocks. Vegas Evans added nine points for Texas Wesleyan. Trey Sinegal finished with nine points.

SFA visits Abilene Christian in its next matchup on December 31.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

