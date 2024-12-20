Smith scores 26, Delaware State beats Alabama State 83-80 in Chris Paul HBCU Classic

Robert Smith scored 26 points as Delaware State beat Alabama State 83-80 in the Chris Paul HBCU Classic at the Mohegan Sun on Friday night.

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Robert Smith scored 26 points as Delaware State beat Alabama State 83-80 in the Chris Paul HBCU Classic at the Mohegan Sun on Friday night.

Smith shot 9 for 15, including 7 for 11 from beyond the arc for the Hornets (7-6). Martez Robinson scored 23 points while going 8 of 16 from the floor, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and 6 for 8 from the line and added six rebounds. Kaseem Watson shot 8 of 12 from the field to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds.

The Hornets (4-8) were led in scoring by CJ Hines, who finished with 25 points, six rebounds and two steals. Alabama State also got 21 points and three steals from Amarr Knox. Micah Simpsom had 10 points.

Delaware State next plays Saturday against Saint Joseph’s (PA) on the road, and Alabama State will visit Missouri on Monday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

