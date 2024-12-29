Sasa Ciani scores 16 to help UIC secure 73-67 victory over Illinois State

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Sasa Ciani had 16 points in UIC’s 73-67 victory over Illinois State on Sunday. Ciani had…

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Sasa Ciani had 16 points in UIC’s 73-67 victory over Illinois State on Sunday.

Ciani had nine rebounds for the Flames (9-4, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference). Javon Jackson scored 14 points while going 4 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 3 from 3-point range, and 4 for 6 from the line. Ahmad Henderson II shot 4 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line to finish with 12 points.

The Redbirds (8-5, 0-2) were led by Malachi Poindexter, who posted 20 points. Ty Pence added 10 points and Dalton Banks pitched in with nine points, five assists and two steals.

Jackson scored nine points in the first half and UIC went into the break trailing 35-33. UIC outscored Illinois State by eight points in the second half. Ciani led the way with 14 second-half points.

