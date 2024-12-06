Robinson scores 28 off the bench, Hofstra downs Saint Joseph’s (N.Y.) 114-46

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Kijan Robinson scored 28 points off of the bench to lead Hofstra past Saint Joseph’s (N.Y.)…

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (AP) — Kijan Robinson scored 28 points off of the bench to lead Hofstra past Saint Joseph’s (N.Y.) 114-46 on Friday.

Robinson added five rebounds and seven assists for the Pride (7-3). Eric Parnell scored 19 points, shooting 6 for 7 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Khalil Farmer shot 5 for 7 (3 for 4 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Alec Tabada finished with 14 points for the Golden Eagles.

Robinson led Hofstra with 20 points in the first half to help put them up 53-27 at the break. Hofstra pulled away with a 26-3 run in the second half. Parnell led the way with a team-high 15 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

