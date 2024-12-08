Reaves scores 19 in Iona’s 72-63 win over Saint Peter’s

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 19 points as Iona beat Saint Peter’s 72-63 on Sunday. Reaves had…

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 19 points as Iona beat Saint Peter’s 72-63 on Sunday.

Reaves had four steals for the Gaels (3-8, 1-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). James Patterson scored 18 points and added 11 rebounds and three steals. Adam Njie shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 7 from the line to finish with 16 points.

Marcus Randolph led the Peacocks (4-5, 0-2) in scoring, finishing with 29 points. Armoni Zeigler added 11 points and six rebounds for Saint Peter’s. Stephon Roberts had eight points.

Iona takes on Colgate on the road on Sunday, and Saint Peter’s hosts Delaware on Friday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

